Alligator removal in Los Fresnos prompts safety tips for pool owners

A 10-foot alligator has been relocated after it was found inside a swimming pool in Los Fresnos on Tuesday.

Experts say the incident is a reminder for pool owners who live near water that their backyard can attract unexpected visitors.

A study from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shows about 25,000 wild alligators live in the Rio Grande Valley, but on Tuesday one alligator may have taken the phrase 'mi casa, es su casa' a bit too literally.

A photo shows a 10-foot alligator lounging in a Los Fresnos homeowner's pool.

The South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary says alligators are often moving because of flooding, drought or territorial disputes. And if they're looking for water, a backyard pool can sometimes look like the perfect place to stop.

That's why experts are encouraging homeowners to keep pools fenced when possible and always check the water before jumping in.

"Don't go out at night without any lights on and don't jump in a pool not knowing what's in there. We do live in alligator territory, just keep it in the back of your mind that there is wildlife here," educator and alligator keeper Jacob Reinbolt said.

Experts say if you see an alligator in its natural habitat, enjoy it from a safe distance, but never feed it.

Reinbolt said feeding gators is what causes them to lose their natural fear of people.

Sanctuary officials say if you spot an alligator in a place where it could pose a safety risk, call a licensed nuisance alligator trapper, and leave the capture to the professionals.

To contact the South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary, call 956-761-6801.

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