Pharr Fire Department implements new program for vulnerable patients
A new program is being implemented by the Pharr Fire Department.
It's called the SAFER Home program. It stands for Silver Alert For Fire Emergency Response.
The fire department says the program is meant to identify vulnerable people who need help. It would apply to anyone with mobility issues.
"We're trying to target people that could not save themselves in case of a fire. So anybody who has any mobility challenge or any physical challenge as well," Assistant Fire Marshal Robert Romero said.
People living in Pharr can apply for the program to get visits from the fire department.
To register, click here.
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