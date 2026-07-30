City of Palmview to tackle flooding with detention pond project

The city of Palmview is pushing to protect homes against future storms.

While the Rio Grande Valley hasn't received any recent rain, it takes only one big storm to create problems.

Showers Road is currently dry and clear, but after a heavy rain, people say the street can quickly turn into a mess.

After the March 2025 storms, water covered some roads and roadside ditches were filled to the brim.

"There is a lake. Usually, jokes around here are who got the boats and who is going to come and rescue us," Palmview resident Noel Reyna said.

Reyna has lived on Showers Road for the past five years. He said the area is known to flood and when the water rises, leaving home isn't always an option.

"I couldn't leave anywhere. Anybody with a possible truck could do well here, so that's why you have to call someone with a truck to come get you because those individuals can get in and out of certain areas. You have to know someone with a truck. That affected me tremendously," Reyna said.

Palmview Mayor Rick Villarreal said the city is aware of the flooding in the neighborhood.

"In 2020, Hurricane Hanna, we were out there. We had to rent pump trucks to get the water out because there was so much water," Villarreal said.

Now the city is working to change that.

The city used between $5,000 and $10,000 in taxpayer money to dig out a trench and add a pipe to redirect water nearby.

"We created a detention pond on Showers Road by our fire station, and that will alleviate the issue of water on the streets and homes of these residents," Villarreal said.

Villarreal said they deepened the detention pond by two feet. Crews started the project a month ago and once complete, it will help up to 60 homeowners.

It is relief that Reyna hopes will keep him and his neighbors on Showers Road dry.

"If they are going to implement these projects, I am excited that we are not going to have this issues anymore," Reyna said.

City officials expect the project to be finished in about two weeks.

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