Mission officials warn of low water pressure as fire crews battle fully engulfed house fire

Photo credit: Mission Fire Fighters Association

Mission firefighters are battling a large house fire on South Shary Road, with crews still on scene working to contain the flames, according to a city spokesperson.

The fire was reported Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. The home on Solera Drive was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. No one was home at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

The McAllen Fire Department is assisting Mission firefighters at the scene.

The city of Mission is warning residents that some areas may experience temporary low water pressure while crews fight the fire. Additional water resources are being used to support firefighting operations.

“Water pressure will return to normal once emergency operations are complete and the system is fully restored,” the city said in a social media statement.