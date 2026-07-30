Abbott proposes $25 cap on inhalers and epinephrine during Mission visit

Gov. Greg Abbott proposed capping the cost of inhalers and epinephrine at $25 a month for Texans.

Abbott announced the proposal at Saenz Pharmacy in Mission as part of his Keep Texas Affordable agenda, after meeting with local families about the cost of life-saving medications.

"No Texan should have to choose between buying groceries and paying for life-saving medication," Abbott said in a statement. "By capping the price of inhalers and epinephrine at just $25, millions of Texans can keep more of their hard-earned money and feel real relief. Our mission is simple: lower the cost of living in Texas for generations to come."

The cap would apply to monthly co-pays and could save Texans at least $120 a year on inhalers and at least $650 a year on epinephrine.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa issued the following statement in response to the proposal:

"If Greg Abbott wanted to lower healthcare costs for Texans, he would've done it in the twelve years he's been governor. Texas has the highest number of uninsured people and the most rural hospital closures in the country. Abbott has no credibility here as health insurance premiums continue to skyrocket, and an election-year stunt won't solve problems for Texans who aren't getting the care they need."