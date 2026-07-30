Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell nears return to practice after injury

Houston, TX --Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is getting closer to returning to full team practices at training camp.

Dell was on the practice field today, doing individual workouts and some light drills with his teammates. The day before, he worked out separately behind closed doors.

Dell is recovering from a severe left leg injury he suffered in December 2024. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio mentioned that Dell first has to clear certain benchmarks and that he sees him being fully back at practice in a week or so.

Today, Dell ran short routes without the ball, caught a few passes from CJ Stroud and watched practice alongside his teammates.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans says he's just excited to see Dell out there doing what he loves.

"Tank is out here working...again he's very eager I would say...he's eager to get back out there so it's not from Tank it's from me...I'm holding Tank back a little bit to make sure when he's ready to go...he's able to stay out there," Ryans said.

But there was also some bad news out of practice today. Texans linebacker Jake Hansen was carted off the field during the last session.

The team was working on red zone drills when Hansen went down and had difficulties getting up.

Ryans gave an update on Hansen after practice.

"Jake Hansen went down today...seems to be a foot injury we don't know the extent of it just happened right now so we'll evaluate him and see how he progresses towards getting back healthy," Ryans said.