Applications open for back-to-school shopping spree hosted by In Cause Inc.

A local nonprofit is hosting a back-to-school shopping spree for 15 students in Hidalgo County.

In Cause Inc. has served Rio Grande Valley families for 12 years, running athletic and mentoring camps for kids. This is the first year the organization is hosting the shopping spree.

Students in grades 5 through 11 in Hidalgo County Precinct 2 can apply to be selected for the event.

"You have kids that probably can't participate, and that tugs on our heart because I was one of those kids,” In Cause Inc. CEO David Irizarry said. “It was a financial burden to get the right, necessary things that we needed.”

The deadline to apply is Sunday. Selected families will hear back the following Monday.

The shopping spree is set for Aug. 8, 2026. Click here to apply.