Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy

News Video
-
McAllen police search for woman wanted in assault investigation
-
Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment complex
-
Alligator removal in Los Fresnos prompts safety tips for pool owners
-
City of Palmview to tackle flooding with detention pond project
-
Valley construction leaders call for immigration reform following ICE raids
Sports Video
-
Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
-
Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Faces Pressure as Team Eyes Contract Extension
-
Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
-
Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
-
Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks