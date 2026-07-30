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Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy

Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy
3 hours 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 3:35 PM July 30, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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