Hidalgo County program connects high school seniors to law enforcement careers

A new program is giving high school seniors a closer look at a career in law enforcement through a partnership between a local non-profit and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The program, the Hidalgo County Criminal Justice Careers and Legal Education Pipeline Initiative, is run by RGV Lead.

Under the initiative, graduating seniors taking criminal justice and legal studies classes from 12 local school districts will shadow and receive mentorship from sheriff's deputies and detention officers.

The end goal is for 18-year-olds graduating high school who go through the program to have a chance at an entry-level job as a detention officer with the sheriff's office.

The director of RGV Lead discovered a need from career and technical instructors to get their students out of the classroom and into the field to see the criminal justice system firsthand.

The sheriff's office says detention officers typically stay less than three years, so the program could help fill staffing gaps.

"There are opportunities for law enforcement, such as jailers, deputies, and investigators, and so we want to be very intentional in our programming and ensure their success for their career life," RGV Lead Executive Director Maricela De Leon said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez said the program will work to accomodate students.

"We understand that we want you to continue to get your education, so we work with your schedule," Gonzalez said.

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