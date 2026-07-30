Mission CISD teen back home after suffering cardiac arrest during tennis practice

A Mission teenager is back on his feet after suffering a cardiac arrest on a tennis court, and his family calls his recovery a miracle.

The 17-year-old spent several weeks in hospitals after collapsing during practice. Aaron Garza's family waited more than a week for him to wake up.

His father, Aaron Garza, is also his son's tennis coach. He said the teen told him something didn't feel right during practice last month.

"I asked him, 'Is it a headache? Does your stomach hurt? What is it?'" Garza said. "And he goes, 'It's everything.' And I just told him, 'You're not feeling well; get off the court.' So when he stood up, he took about two steps backward and then collapsed on the court."

Garza said he quickly realized the situation was serious.

"I noticed that he stopped breathing, and then I knew we were in big trouble," Garza said. "I was scared, very scared."

Several people rushed to help, including family friend Amanda Garza, who used her CPR training.

"After a couple of rounds, I just started feeling very emotional doing the CPR, just hearing my coach say, 'Go harder and harder,'" Amanda Garza said. "And as I was doing it, I just saw my friend Aaron's lips turn blue."

Aaron Garza's father ran to get the campus AED, but Mission Fire EMS arrived before he could return. Doctors later told the family the teen had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"For the first 12 days he was unconscious, sedated on a paralytic where he couldn't move," Garza said. "They needed him to maintain his heartbeat at a certain pace so he could heal; his lungs were a big problem."

A turning point came on July 5, when the tube was removed from the teen’s mouth.

"That's where he started to come back and start to talk," Garza said.

The teen went home on July 24 after doctors implanted a device that can help protect him if his heart stops again. The teen will need about three months to recover before returning to the tennis court.

When the teen woke up, his father told him what had happened.

"He wanted to leave the hospital, but I told him, 'We've been waiting for you for two weeks,'" Garza said. "And he was just shocked at what happened after I told him everything."

The teen was also able to reunite with the firefighter paramedics who helped save his life.

Garza said he hopes the experience encourages others to get trained.

"Just get involved, get certified in CPR, just do something, and it makes a world of difference for somebody," Garza said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Mission Consolidated Independent School District. The district said officials have remained in close contact with the Garza family. The district also said nurses, coaches, and staff are trained in CPR and AED use and that multiple defibrillators are available at every campus.

Watch the video above for the full story.