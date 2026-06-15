Flood watch issued for the Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Sunday for the entire Rio Grande Valley from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts of three to six inches are expected over the next three days, with isolated amounts of eight inches or more possible.

The Weather Prediction Center in Maryland also placed the entire Valley (except the eastern portion of the lower valley) under a moderate risk (Level 3 of 4) of flash flooding for Monday and Monday night. This means that numerous flash floods in that area are likely. The eastern portion of the lower valley is under a slight risk (Level 2 of 4) of flash flooding.

Heavy rain is expected Monday and more so on Monday night into Tuesday.

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