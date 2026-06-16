UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers Tyler Junior College

The UTRGV women's basketball team is in week two of summer workouts and two new faces on the roster have deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley.

Trinity Bane, a PSJA North graduate, entered the transfer portal and returned home to UTRGV after dealing with injuries during her time in New Orleans. She is now healthy and ready to take on a new role with the Vaqueros, with a focus on adding more on defense.

"This has been the school that I wanted to play at so just coming here and watching and actually getting an offer and being able to play is a blessing," Junior Forward Trinity Bane said. "I've been wanting to come home. I want to play at home."

Jesslynn Jalomo, a junior from Laredo, is also joining the team after transferring from Nicholls. When she played against UTRGV earlier this year, she had a full section of fans cheering for her at the UTRGV Fieldhouse and is looking forward to seeing that again.

"It's something about the 956 culture. I'm from Laredo so I'm really familiar with it. It's something unlike any other place. You can really feel it. I'm excited for the new change," Junior Guard Jesslynn Jalomo said.

The Men's team has a lot of new faces this season, but three players already have experience playing together at the junior college level at Tyler Junior College.

Josiah Hill, Caden Bell and Chris Uwayo all played for new Assistant Coach Mitch Marquis. Coach Chambers says all three are already leading by example.

"Every time you see us, whether it's workout, practice a game, we're going to compete, we're going to give everything we've got and more. We're going to push the pace, we're going to get in people's grills," Junior Guard Chris Uwayo said. "We're going to be a bunch of dogs. That's what Chambers and the staff preach every day. We're going to compete."