Two people found dead in Alton home, suspect in custody following crash
A suspect is in custody after a police chase that stemmed from the discovery of two bodies in a residence, according to the Alton Police Department.
The police chase ended in a crash, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
The investigation began Tuesday at around 9:13 p.m. when Alton police officers responded to a disturbance at the Tuscany Village Subdivision and found two deceased individuals.
A third individual was hospitalized, Perez added.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, leading to the police chase that ended near the intersection of 4 Mile Line Road and Glasscock Road when the suspect crashed.
The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without incident.
“At this time, there is no threat to the public. The scene has been secured, cleared, and deemed safe,” Perez said.
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