Spontaneous combustion believed to have caused charcoal warehouse fire near Los Fresnos

Photo courtesy of the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

Spontaneous combustion is believed to be the cause of a warehouse fire near Los Fresnos, according to Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

The Los Fresnos Fire Department received the call about the fire at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The warehouse was located on Ebony Road, east of FM 1575 in Laurelles.

Daniels said the warehouse was full of charcoal and fire crews had to use machinery to remove it from the building and extinguish the fire. The fire was cleared at around 7 a.m.

The warehouse was deemed a total loss and no injuries were reported.

Daniels said three fire engines, three tankers and 13 firefighters were on scene and about 50,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

According to Daniels, the fire department responded to the same location about a year ago after an 18-wheeler full of charcoal caught fire. He said spontaneous combustion is also believed to have caused that fire.