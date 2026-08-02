Arraignment hearing set for suspected drunk driver in deadly Alamo auto-ped crash
An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for the woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist with her vehicle in Alamo.
Paola Monserrat Reyes was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She is accused of driving while under the influence and hitting and killing 20-year-old Elian Ramses Ramirez on Feb. 25.
According to court documents, Reyes is expected to plead guilty or not guilty at her arraignment hearing.
As previously reported, the Alamo Police Department responded to a report of a man lying on the roadway in the 900 block of Sioux Road. Responding officers found Ramirez lying on his side with blood coming out of his head; he was declared dead at the scene.
RELATED STORY: Woman claims she drank 5 alcoholic beverages prior to deadly Alamo auto-ped crash, complaint said
According to a criminal complaint, Alamo police also responded to a motorist assist call at the 800 block of South Tower Road. Officers observed a Toyota Camry with damage to the lower left corner of the windshield as well as the front left panel.
Reyes was identified as the driver and officers observed she was highly intoxicated, had slurred speech, red, bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person.
The complaint said Reyes admitted to consuming five alcoholic beverages two hours before the incident.
According to Hidalgo County jail records, Reyes was released on March 12 on a $100,000 bond.
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