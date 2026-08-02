WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 2, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Vice President Vance to visit Port of Brownsville
-
South Texas mayors convene in Edinburg for regional meeting
-
50-Year-Old time capsule unveiled at Donna Historical Museum as city prepares next...
-
'Really grateful’: McAllen community rallies to fix elderly man's damaged home
-
‘It was like panic mode’: Weslaco bakery affected by city-wide water outage
Sports Video
-
CeeDee Lamb reveals his biggest goal for 2026 season
-
Cowboys newcomers at edge rusher look to provide a spark on defense
-
Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams says he's focused on winning, not a new...
-
Texans coordinators preview new schemes as training camp continues
-
Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season