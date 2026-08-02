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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 2, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 2, 2026
4 hours 55 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 10:40 AM August 02, 2026 in News
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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