x

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026: Very hot and muggy, temps in the 100s

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026: Very hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
6 hours 42 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 10:47 AM August 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days