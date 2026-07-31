Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams says he’s focused on winning, not a new contract

Last November, the Dallas Cowboys made a big midseason deal to land former All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets.

At the time, some questioned the deal. Sending significant draft capital out the door to add a star to a football team with a 3-5-1 record seemed peculiar. But the vision for Dallas very clearly stretched beyond the 2025 season.

As Williams enters his first training camp with the team, he brings with him a strong enthusiasm to be part of the franchise.

“I’m just truly enjoying being here. I’m enjoying being on the Dallas Cowboys, first training camp, first time in Oxnard,” Williams said.

Williams also brings a strong hunger to finally make the playoffs, something he never did in his six and a half seasons with the New York Jets.

“I’ve definitely never been to the playoffs, and as a competitor, I want to win it all,” he said. “I want to win every single game if I can.”

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also emphasized Williams desire to win and praised him for his strong character, something he’s come to see over the last nine months since the Cowboys acquired him.

“He’s one of the most humble superstars I’ve ever been around,” Schottenheimer said. “I think being in New York and, unfortunately, not being a part of playoff teams, he’s to the point in his career where it’s not about money, it’s not about sacks, it’s about wins.”

Some have wondered whether a big contract could be coming for the four-time Pro Bowler in the near future. Recent big deals for other defensive tackles around the league, like Jalen Carter and Jeffery Simmons, are creating an improved market for stars on the interior defensive line looking to get paid.

However, when asked about his current contract (which has two years remaining at over $46 million), Williams said he’s focused on winning.

“I’m not really focused on a contract,” Williams said. “I definitely want to be here for the long-haul. I definitely would enjoy and love being here for the long-haul, but I want to win. That’s the only thing I’m really focused on is winning."

The Cowboys were asked earlier this week about Williams’ contract status and made it clear they hope to have him with the team long-term.