$200,000 border grant funds new Mission fire response vehicles
The Mission Fire Department is adding three utility vehicles to its fleet to help crews reach areas regular trucks can't access.
Fire officials said two of the vehicles come equipped with 100-gallon water tanks and hoses, allowing them to respond to all types of emergencies.
"It can be used for all sorts of things on the road, on all-terrain areas where you can't get to," Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva said. "So canal banks, brush areas, and bike trails — there are just areas where vehicles are not accessible to."
The department plans to start using the vehicles next week.
Mission Fire applied for a border grant to cover the cost of the vehicles, which totaled $200,000.
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