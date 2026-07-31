IDEA Public Schools offers low-cost immunization clinics across the Valley

State health data shows IDEA Public Schools has seen a slight drop in vaccination rates among kindergarten students, but seventh grade vaccination rates have actually improved.

District nurses say they're working to reverse that trend before the school year begins.

State data shows most kindergarten immunization rates remain above 96 percent, but they've slipped slightly from last year.

IDEA Public School Regional Registered Nurse Kassandra Diaz said the reason for the gap could be something they can help fix.

"We are an underserved community and a lot of families have challenges when it comes to financial security. So I definitely feel that it could be contributing to the issue," Diaz said.

The district believes cost, access and awareness can all play a role in whether students stay up to date with their shots.

That's why the district is offering low-cost clinics across the Valley for IDEA Public Schools students ahead of the first day of school. They will run through August 14 at IDEA campuses across the Valley.

The full schedule is listed below:

Friday, July 31:

— IDEA Elsa

411 South Fannin

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5:

— IDEA Mission

1600 South Schuerbach Road

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, August 7:

— IDEA North Mission

2706 North Holland Avenue

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

— IDEA Brownsville

4395 Paredes Line Rd.

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

— IDEA Rio Grande City

2803 West Monarch Lane

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

— IDEA La Joya

725 East Expressway 83

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, August 10:

— IDEA San Benito

2151 Russel Lane

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12

— IDEA Pharr

600 East Las Milpas Road

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, August 14

— IDEA Robindale (Brownsville)

3802 Ruben M. Torres Boulevard

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.