Weslaco water service returning after power outage shuts down pumps

KRGV file photo.

Water service is returning to Weslaco residents after a power outage knocked out pumps at the city's water treatment and distribution facilities.

A power failure on the AEP Texas electrical grid shut down the pumps earlier on Friday, July 31, cutting off water service across the city. Power has since been restored and all pumps are back online.

Full service is expected to return within a few hours.

The city said water pressure is already returning, the water is safe to drink and no boil water notice is needed.

Some residents may notice temporary discoloration or air in the lines as service comes back. Running the tap for a short time should clear it up.

Throughout the outage, the water system maintained state-required pressure levels.

Residents with questions can call the city of Weslaco Office of Emergency Management at 956-973-4001.