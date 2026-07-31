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Friday, July 31, 2026: Very hot and breezy, temps in the 100s

Friday, July 31, 2026: Very hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
6 hours 13 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 7:57 AM July 31, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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