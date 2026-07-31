Cameron County granted Presidential Permit to own, operate Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge

KRGV file photo.

Cameron County received a Presidential Permit on Friday, July 30, authorizing it to own, operate and maintain the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge.

The permit follows a unanimous vote by the Cameron County Commissioners' Court on Oct. 7, 2025, approving the county's purchase of Union Pacific Railroad's entire ownership stake in the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge Company.

That deal gives Cameron County a 50 percent ownership interest in the bridge.

Once the purchase is complete, Cameron County plans to invest in infrastructure and operational improvements. Those include upgraded toll collection technology, improved inspection facilities and expanded customs processing capabilities.

Once the transaction is complete, Cameron County will own and operate four international bridges.