McAllen library hosts free health fair with screenings this weekend

The McAllen Public Library is hosting a free health fair this weekend.

The event will offer free screenings, including glucose, blood pressure, and liver scans.

Organizers say the event promotes health and wellness and encourages the community to stay active and healthy.

Family-friendly activities will also be available throughout the event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 1. For more information, visit mcallenlibrary.net.