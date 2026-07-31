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McAllen library hosts free health fair with screenings this weekend

McAllen library hosts free health fair with screenings this weekend
3 hours 41 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 7:59 PM July 31, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The McAllen Public Library is hosting a free health fair this weekend.

The event will offer free screenings, including glucose, blood pressure, and liver scans.

Organizers say the event promotes health and wellness and encourages the community to stay active and healthy.

Family-friendly activities will also be available throughout the event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 1. For more information, visit mcallenlibrary.net.

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