Texans coordinators preview new schemes as training camp continues

Houston, TX--The Houston Texans held a light practice inside the Houston Methodist Training Center on day three of training camp, with coordinators sharing updates on changes to the team's schemes on offense, defense and special teams.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke expects the defense to build on last season's performance, when the team allowed 17 points per game, second best in the NFL. Burke said he plans to have players interchange positions and roles to become more unpredictable at the line of scrimmage.

"You can't stay the same in this league. Everyone is watching our tape and trying to figure out and poke some holes in it and trying to figure out how to attack us and we got to be ahead of that curve so the more that we trying to put on these guys to expand and do more," Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said.

Offensive coordinator Nick Caley is entering his second season with the team. He added veteran David Montgomery to play alongside second-year running back Woody Marks.

"They're both really good players and they both had a really good off-season programs for us, so I plan on using them," Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said.

Caley said wide receiver Tank Dell's role will hardly change once he is cleared to join team practices.

"His body of work speaks for itself. He's got good versatility, he can move around, he can build speed, he can do a lot of different things. He's got a versatile route tree and he's highly competitive," Caley said.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross said he wants his punt return team to be aggressive and poised, characteristics being worked on during training camp.

"Competitive drill work when the pads come on, a couple of war days as I like to call them. Let's separate the oil and the water. There's going to be pretty aggressive moments. I want that. I want early. I want that often for our group," Houston Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said.

The Texans' first practice open to the public is scheduled for tomorrow. The team will then hold seven more practices before their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 20263, 2026 at Reliant Stadium.