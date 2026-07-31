'Really grateful’: McAllen community rallies to fix elderly man's damaged home

A McAllen community is coming together to help a 72-year-old man whose home has fallen into disrepair.

Jesus Tamez Sanchez has lived in his home at the 3000 block of Covina Street since 2001. It's where he cared for his aunt and built a lifetime of memories.

"So many memories of my family, of my grandfather, my aunt, my grandmother, and that's why I don't want to leave here," Tamez Sanchez said.

But the home has been difficult to hold on to. The roof is severely damaged, the windows are broken, and there is no air conditioning.

"The house has been like this since 2001, and I just haven't had the money to fix it," Tamez Sanchez said.

The situation changed when a local animal rescuer visited the property earlier this week for the puppies Tamez Sanchez had been caring for.

"I came here with the intention of taking photos, vaccinating, and deworming the puppies, and then that's when I saw the condition of the home," Esmer Garcia with Barks and Brews Pet Adoption and Transport said. "I said, 'It can't just be about the puppies. I need to help Mr. Tamez.'"

Garcia shared his story on social media, asking for help to fix his home, and the response was immediate. Boxes of food, clothes, dog supplies, and fans started arriving, followed by volunteers.

Wolf on Roofs Construction Owner Joshua Rodriguez saw Garcia's Facebook post and offered to repair the roof for free.

"We can't afford to have any rain because there are a lot of holes on the roof, and it will damage a lot on the inside, so we do need to work on the roof first," Rodriguez said. "Once the roof is completed, then we can work on the inside."

While volunteers wait for roofing materials, others are cleaning the property.

Garcia said what stands out most is that even when Tamez Sanchez had very little, he still shared what he had. When volunteers gave him two fans, he put them out for his puppies instead of keeping them for himself. Garcia said Tamez Sanchez shares his food too.

"I'm really grateful to them and to these people who are helping me fix this," Tamez Sanchez said. "May God bless them and fill them with blessings."

Those wanting to donate to help Jesus Tamez Sanchez can contact Esmer Garcia at 956-658-0033, or order from the Amazon wishlist.

Watch the video above for the full story.