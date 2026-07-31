50-Year-Old time capsule unveiled at Donna Historical Museum as city prepares next capsule

A time capsule sealed 50 years ago was unveiled in Donna on Friday, and the city is already making plans to create a new one for future generations.

Now, a woman who was there when the capsule was first closed is sharing what the moment means to her.

Rosalinda Stillman was 28 years old when the capsule went into the ground.

Stillman said her mother worked at city hall and took part in many city events, including when the capsule was buried. She was featured in a 1976 Monitor article and photo covering the burial, which Channel 5 News aired with permission from Deputy Editor Michael Rodriguez

Her father worked at a grocery store and knew everyone in town. Stillman says a lot has changed since 1976.

"You could go to H-E-B, and you'd see people you knew, which is very different from today," Stillman said.

Now 78, she says she's thankful to be alive to see this moment.

"And in my mind I thought, 'Will I even be alive 50 years from now?' When you're 28... you think 78 is so old," Stillman said.

The Donna Historical Museum opened the capsule, giving people a look at life back then. It contained paperwork from local celebrations of the U.S.'s 200th anniversary and pamphlets from local civil and agriculture groups.

"I feel really proud," Donna Historical Museum Director Elvira de la Garza Tovar said.

Stillman says the items represent something important for people today.

"These were our parents and grandparents that cared so much about this community," Stillman said.

Stillman brought her granddaughter to the unveiling, passing that sense of community along to the next generation.

Donna city and school leaders are now planning a new time capsule. Two Donna ISD high school art teachers will design it. The community has until December to participate.

Watch the video above for the full story.