CeeDee Lamb reveals his biggest goal for 2026 season

Oxnard, CA -- CeeDee Lamb is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.

It says a lot about just how terrific he is as a player that a “down year” for him still sees the three-time All-Pro reach the 1,000 receiving yard mark.

Even still, his 1,077 yards were the lowest he’s had since his rookie season, and he posted a career-low with just three touchdowns.

Part of why it was such a frustrating year was his health. Lamb battled an ankle injury last year that caused him to miss three games, and he played less than 50% of snaps in another three games last year due to injury.

Lamb says his number one goal this season is simply to stay relatively healthy as the year progresses.

"First of all it's to stay healthy. Number one for me it's about being healthy being available for my team cause last year that wasn't the case so overall health being able to lead teach the younger guys if need be and overall i have to go be me. So go out there make plays help the guys and score" Lamb stated.

Even with Lamb hobbled, the Cowboys still finished last season second in total yards as a team on offense. If Lamb returns to form as one of the top receivers in the league alongside George Pickens, the Cowboys hopes of having a legendary offensive unit may be within reach.