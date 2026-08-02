Vice President Vance to visit Port of Brownsville

Vice President JD Vance steps off Air Force Two, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Vice President JD Vance will be in the Rio Grande Valley next week.

The Brownsville mayor said Vance will be visiting the Port of Brownsville on Tuesday and is scheduled to give a speech around noon.

No other details about Vance's visit were provided.