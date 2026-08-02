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Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
4 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 10:39 AM August 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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