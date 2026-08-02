More back-to-school events planned across the Valley

Photo by mgnonline.com

The start of a new school year is right around the corner and several back-to-school events have been scheduled across the Rio Grande Valley.

RGV Promotions is hosting their 9th annual Valley-wide Community Health and Wellness Expo, where they'll be giving away free backpacks and school supplies.

The expo is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar House, 706 Miller Avenue in Donna.

Free health screenings will be available as well as information on community resources, one-on-one sessions with physical trainers and doctors onsite and also free haircuts.

The Primera Police Department is also hosting their annual Back-To-School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Primera Community Center, 22893 North Stuart Place Road.

The event will provide free school supplies, backpacks and free haircuts to school-aged students in the community. The haircuts are courtesy of Favored Fades N Kuts.

The police department said this is an opportunity for students to prepare for the upcoming school year and for the community to meet officers, volunteer firefighters and learn about available resources.

The La Joya Independent School District will be holding their annual back-to-school bash.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the La Joya ISD Pack Stadium, 221 North Stadium Drive.

The district will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies. They will also hand out uniforms for students registered at La Joya ISD on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Proof of student registration will be required.

The event will also feature live entertainment, performances, games, free food and activities for all ages.