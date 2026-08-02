Harlingen residents concerned over dry resaca

Residents living in Harlingen's Treasure Hills neighborhood said they are concerned as the resaca behind their homes has almost completely dried up.

What was once a waterside property is now mostly cracked dirt.

For the people who live in the Treasure Hills neighborhood, it's a dramatic change.

"I started noticing that this area behind me was drying up a little bit quicker than it should be," homeowner Susie Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey said she first noticed water levels dropping about a week and a half ago and wildlife became her biggest concern.

"The birds not having a place to come and land, the turtles to be in their habitat," Mahaffey said.

Another homeowner, Jenny Mowers, said just days ago, the resaca looked completely different.

"As recently as Wednesday of last week, it had water from this end, all the way to the other end, about 18 inches deep, and it was home to at least 20 or 30 different kinds of shorebirds that would be here in numbers of 50 to 60 every night," Mowers said.

Both woman said they've called different agencies looking for answers.

Channel 5 News reached out to Cameron County Irrigation District No. 2. In a statement, they said the resaca is part of the drainage district’s infrastructure and is designed for drainage and stormwater conveyance, not for the permanent retention or storage of water.

But for Mowers, the concern goes beyond the missing water.

"It affects our property values, it affects our enjoyment of our homes. In the long run, as you can see, it's cracking and it's very parched, that's extending up into our yards and will extend into the foundations of our home. It's a real concern," Mowers said.

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