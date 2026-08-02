More than 27,000 power outages reported in Hidalgo County
More than 27,000 Hidalgo County residents are without power as a severe thunderstorm moves through the Rio Grande Valley.
AEP Texas is reporting 11,482 customers are without power, while Magic Valley Electric Co-op is reporting 16,334 customers are without power.
This comes as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hidalgo County on Sunday, Aug. 2, until 7:30 p.m.
According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, the storm is producing a lot of thunder and lightning along with brief, very strong winds and some very heavy downpours.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
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