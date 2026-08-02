Woman arrested in connection with deadly Brownsville crash

Pamela Ruth Taylor (Photo courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department)

A woman involved in a deadly vehicle crash was arrested by the Brownsville Police Department.

A warrant was issued for Pamela Ruth Taylor on a charge of driving with an invalid license while uninsured and causing a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury or death.

The crash occurred on June 27 at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Ruben Torres Boulevard.

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Abel Barrientos was one of the drivers involved in the crash. He died after being hospitalized with major injuries.

Taylor was identified as the second driver and remained at the scene following the crash. She was arrested in July on the warrant and given a $5,000 bond.