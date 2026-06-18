No bond on murder charges for Alton suspect accused of fatally shooting his parents and grandmother

Gaurav Chopra. KRGV photo

A 19-year-old Alton man accused of shooting and killing his parents and grandmother is being held without bond on murder charges.

Gaurav Chopra was identified as the suspect arrested in connection with the discovery of two bodies at a residence in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Alton on Tuesday.

A third individual was hospitalized but died the following day, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The victims have since been identified as 56-year-old Sweeta Ram, 46-year-old Kamlesh Rani, and 73-year-old Minder Kaur.

All three victims died of gunshot wounds to the head, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

Chopra was arraigned on Thursday morning on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and attempted murder, and bond was not set for those charges. Chopra also faces a charge of evading arrest and had his bond set at $250,000.

During a Thursday morning press conference, the victims were identified as Chopra's parents and grandmother.

The father, identified as Ram, was a Palmview business owner who was well-liked in the community and helped others in need, Guerra said.

At the press conference, authorities said officers with the Alton Police Department responded to the home following a 911 call from a man reporting that his brother, identified as Chopra, had shot and killed their family members and fled the scene.

Chopra also shot at his brother but missed, Guerra said. He was arrested following a police chase that ended in a crash near the intersection of 4 Mile Line Road and Glasscock Road.

A handgun was also recovered at the crash site, authorities noted.

Guerra did not disclose a motive for the killings. When asked if Chopra was cooperating with investigators, Guerra said the suspect made allegations that were "not accurate."

Alton Police Chief Mark Perez said police had not responded to the home before.

Guerra identified Chopra as a UTRGV student.

When reached for comment, a UTRGV spokesperson issued the following statement in full:

"UTRGV is aware that a suspect in an off-campus criminal investigation has been identified by law enforcement as a current student. The university is cooperating with law enforcement as appropriate. Because this is an active criminal investigation, questions about the case should be directed to the investigating agency.”