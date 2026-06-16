Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Hit-or-miss showers with highs in the 80s

The flash flood threat has been lowered, but there could still be isolated heavy showers. Pop-up showers will be possible throughout the daytime hours. The chance of rain is 60%

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