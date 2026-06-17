Crews rush to rescue people after small plane crashes on Laredo highway

People attempt to pull passengers out of a plane after it crashed on a highway Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Laredo, Texas. (Zayra Garza via AP)

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Crews rushed to pull out people from a small plane Tuesday night that crashed in the middle of a highway in southern Texas, as flames burst from the aircraft.

The small plane crashed in Laredo shortly after 10 p.m., said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board and what their condition was.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries to those in vehicles on the highway, Loop 20, he said. The Loop has been closed in both directions.

Video posted online shows the plane on its side, crashed into a highway barrier. Rescuers can be seen rushing in to smash a cockpit window to free people inside.