Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Security guard credits tourniquet after surviving shooting at Harlingen gentleman?s club
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Suspect accused of murdering 3 people in Alton identified
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Harlingen woman warns of $32 million sweepstakes scam targeting residents
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Estero Llano Grande State Park marks 20 years serving the Rio Grande...
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Consumer Reports: Give your pet a flea-free summer
Sports Video
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Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
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UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...
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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
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FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
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Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen