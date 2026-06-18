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Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game

Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
4 hours 42 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 11:31 PM June 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights and postgame coverage from the inaugural RGVSBCA softball game at the Weslaco Lady Panthers softball field.

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