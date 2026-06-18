Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
Highlights and postgame coverage from the inaugural RGVSBCA softball game at the Weslaco Lady Panthers softball field.
More News
News Video
-
Security guard credits tourniquet after surviving shooting at Harlingen gentleman?s club
-
Suspect accused of murdering 3 people in Alton identified
-
Harlingen woman warns of $32 million sweepstakes scam targeting residents
-
Estero Llano Grande State Park marks 20 years serving the Rio Grande...
-
Consumer Reports: Give your pet a flea-free summer
Sports Video
-
Three Tyler Junior College transfers bring experience and chemistry to UTRGV men's...
-
2026 RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game highlights
-
Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
-
Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
-
UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...