Harlingen woman warns of $32 million sweepstakes scam targeting residents

A Harlingen woman is warning others about a scam that pressured her to pay money upfront in exchange for a $32 million payout.

Sue Groves said callers and emailers from a company called "American Cashaward" kept contacting her and asking her to pay $5,000 before receiving the payment and a brand-new car.

"They kept calling. They kept emailing. And I said, 'Can you tell me why I have to pay money in advance on money I don't have?'" Groves said.

Groves said the pitch was tempting but urged others to think before handing over any money.

"Who does that? From a common-sense perspective, you never pay money or taxes or whatever for something you don't have," Groves said.

An email from the company included a Las Vegas address, but Channel 5 News checked the location and found it is not a real address. The company also used the Better Business Bureau logo on the email, claiming to be BBB accredited.

A search on the BBB website shows the company has an "F" rating and is not BBB accredited.

"There are numerous complaints against the company as well," Better Business Bureau Rio Grande Valley President Hilda Martinez said.

Martinez said her office continues to receive reports of similar schemes.

"I would say around maybe five or six inquiries that we've received and you know from last year to this year," Martinez said.

Martinez said a legitimate sweepstakes will never require a winner to pay money before collecting a prize.

"If you have to pay money to get money, it's a scam," Harlingen resident Sue Groves said.

The BBB said it takes action when companies misuse its name or logo. The organization sends trademark warning letters and pursues legal options when necessary.

“It’s very tempting, but just try and use your common sense. Don’t pay money upfront,” Groves said.

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