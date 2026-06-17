Security guard credits tourniquet after surviving shooting at Harlingen gentleman’s club

A security guard is speaking out after he was shot in the leg during a struggle with an armed man at a Harlingen-area nightclub last month.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Puente. Investigators say Puente returned to the VIP Gentleman's Club located at 14225 Expressway 83 armed with a shotgun after being removed from the club earlier that night.

Authorities say security guard Rogelio Lopez confronted Puente, leading to a physical struggle. Puente then fired another round inside the club.

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"As soon as he had seen me, he had taken the weapon out and pretty much loaded the shotgun and pointed it at my face," Lopez said. "At that point we struggled. We fought for the weapon. We ended up fighting our way into the club area."

Lopez described the moment he realized he had been hit.

"I'm looking at my leg and I see that I have an open wound, a shotgun wound," Lopez said.

Despite being shot, Lopez said his first thought was getting back to work.

Lopez also said a tourniquet he carried on his duty belt helped save his life, and he believes everyone should know how to use one.

Catch Channel 5 News at 10 for the rest of the interview. You can livestream the newscast here.