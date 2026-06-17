‘She's going to be alive with other people’: Organ donation from 25-year-old Brownsville woman gives life to others

A Brownsville mother is still grieving the loss of her 25-year-old daughter after a March 2026 car crash. But through her daughter's organ donations, six people are now living with a piece of her.

Marisol Guerrero lost her daughter, Aurora — known to family as Ruby. Ruby was Guerrero's firstborn and a big sister to Jackquelyne and Ruben.

"I never thought I was going to find her like that, in a coma… that she was never going to open her eyes again," Guerrero said.

While at the hospital, Guerrero decided to donate Ruby's organs. Ruby's heart now beats in someone else's child. Her lungs breathe for a stranger. Her kidneys and liver are powering even more lives.

"She's going to be alive with other people. She's still going to be alive, not with us, but she's still alive among other people," Ruby's stepfather Javier Garcia said.

Garcia said Guerrero is anxiously waiting to hear her daughter's heartbeat in somebody else.

Paola Cepeda with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance said Ruby's donation made a lasting impact beyond the six lives saved.

"Her 'yes' will not only save the lives that her daughter did, but will hopefully continue to change that conversation in the Valley so that in the future even more families say 'yes,'" Cepeda said.

Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance for an organ donation registration drive on Friday, June 19, at our Weslaco location to sign up more people to become organ donors.

You can also sign up to be an organ donor online.

Watch the video above for the full story.