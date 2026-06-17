Pharr residents struggle to reach homes amid sewer upgrade on unpaved road
A sewer improvement project in the area of southern Pharr has left a neighborhood street covered in thick mud after recent heavy rain, making it hard for residents to get home.
City crews are working on East Juarez Avenue near I-2, removing a lift station and adding new underground sewer lines.
The unpaved road has become so muddy that some residents are avoiding driving through it.
Pharr resident Lydia Gonzalez has lived on the street for 14 years. She said the road is so bad she parks at a nearby church to avoid getting her car stuck in the mud.
"I have to park at the church, and I have to walk my kids through the mud with groceries. It is getting a little annoying," Gonzalez said.
She said some of her neighbors haven't been as fortunate.
"I've seen neighbors get stuck and they had a hard time getting out," Gonzalez said.
The city is waiting for the street to dry before adding caliche. Once that work is done, the street can be paved.
"I mean, I understand with the rain and all, but we are getting a little tired," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said she hopes drier weather will help move things along.
"If they can speed it up, we can finally park," Gonzalez said.
The city expects to complete the project by the end of July.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Security guard credits tourniquet after surviving shooting at Harlingen gentleman?s club
-
Suspect accused of murdering 3 people in Alton identified
-
Harlingen woman warns of $32 million sweepstakes scam targeting residents
-
Estero Llano Grande State Park marks 20 years serving the Rio Grande...
-
Consumer Reports: Give your pet a flea-free summer
Sports Video
-
Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
-
UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...
-
Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
-
FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
-
Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen