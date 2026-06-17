Alamo moving forward with groundwater project to boost city drinking water supply

Alamo city leaders approved the next phase of a project that would allow the city to produce and treat its own groundwater.

The project would use wells to pump water from underground. The brackish groundwater would then be treated through a reverse osmosis system and added to the city's drinking water supply.

"Water continues to be a priority. We want to make sure that we have other methods of obtaining that water rather than just purchasing it through the irrigation district," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

The city will now begin feasibility, environmental and engineering studies needed to make the project ready for construction.

Once complete, the project is expected to provide between 1.5 million and 2.5 million gallons of water per day to Alamo's system.

No timeline for the project has been announced.