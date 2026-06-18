Harlingen entrepreneurs can win up to $30,000 in annual pitch contest

The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation is hosting its annual Rise Up Pitch Competition, giving local business owners a chance to win grant money to grow their businesses.

The program selects 10 local business owners for a 10-week course starting July 20, 2026. It wraps up with a live pitch event on Oct. 1, 2026.

"It's a program that's very similar to Shark Tank. These 10 businesses will get up on stage. They will have a few minutes to talk about their business and how they're looking at scaling or growing their business," Harlingen Economic Development Corporation CEO Orlando Campos said. "They will be asked questions by the judges."

The program partners with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to offer classes on legal, marketing, and HR topics. Each participant also gets one-on-one time with an experienced business owner.

First place wins $30,000, second place wins $20,000, and third place wins $15,000.

The deadline to apply is July 6, 2026.