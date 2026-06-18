McAllen police seeking Pharr woman in connection with assault investigation

Joanna Coronado. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in connection with an assault.

The assault was reported to police on April 29, 2026, in the 7600 block of North 10th Street, according to a news release.

Investigators identified 35-year-old Joanna Coronado as a suspect, and a warrant for her arrest on an assault charge was issued.

Police did not provide details of the alleged assault.

Coronado is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Pharr.

Anyone with information regarding Coronado’s location is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.