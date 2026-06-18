McAllen police seeking Pharr woman in connection with assault investigation
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in connection with an assault.
The assault was reported to police on April 29, 2026, in the 7600 block of North 10th Street, according to a news release.
Investigators identified 35-year-old Joanna Coronado as a suspect, and a warrant for her arrest on an assault charge was issued.
Police did not provide details of the alleged assault.
Coronado is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Pharr.
Anyone with information regarding Coronado’s location is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning
-
Beloved KTEX DJ waits for second kidney transplant
-
Harlingen upgrading traffic signals across busy intersections
-
Weslaco waiting on approval of FEMA funds for upcoming drainage project
-
Monte Alto ISD awarded $200,000 grant to expand STEM programs
Sports Video
-
Three Tyler Junior College transfers bring experience and chemistry to UTRGV men's...
-
2026 RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game highlights
-
Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
-
Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
-
UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...