Pharr man receives 30-year sentence in death of 2-month-old son

Miguel Ortiz Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Pharr man convicted in the death of his 2-month-old son was sentenced on Thursday, Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said.

Miguel Ortiz Jr. was found guilty on June 9 on a charge of injury to a child by omission. A jury also recommended Ortiz serve 30 years that same day, but he wasn't sentenced until June 18.

Ortiz was initially arrested in June 2024 alongside the child’s mother — Karina Ramirez — after the baby was found dead at a residence in the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard in Pharr.

Pharr police officers were at the residence to conduct a wellness check after an individual reported to police that Ortiz had said his infant son had died three days prior, according to previous reports.

2-month-old baby in Pharr murder investigation found with bruises and ‘signs of decomposition’

When police arrived, Ramirez exited the residence carrying the deceased infant wrapped in blankets, a spokesperson for the Pharr Police Department said.

An autopsy conducted on the infant revealed several injuries, including bruising to the skull, chest, and buttocks, as well as signs of decomposition, police added.

Further investigation revealed that both Ortiz and Ramirez had an active Child Protective Services case at the time of the incident.

Ortiz and Ramirez were arrested on several charges, including capital murder of a person under the age of 10, tampering with evidence, and injury to a child.

Ramirez had a hearing on Monday. Palacios said her case is still pending.