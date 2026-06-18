Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning
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Beloved KTEX DJ waits for second kidney transplant
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Harlingen upgrading traffic signals across busy intersections
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Weslaco waiting on approval of FEMA funds for upcoming drainage project
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Monte Alto ISD awarded $200,000 grant to expand STEM programs
Sports Video
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Three Tyler Junior College transfers bring experience and chemistry to UTRGV men's...
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2026 RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game highlights
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Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
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Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
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UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...