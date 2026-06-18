Monte Alto ISD awarded $200,000 grant to expand STEM programs

Monte Alto ISD received a $200,000 grant to expand STEM opportunities for students.

The district plans to use the money to buy new robotics equipment and VR headsets. The goal is to prepare students for the workforce.

"[They will] explore more STEM-related opportunities and then enhanced science and technology learning. They will be receiving the same type of education as the bigger school districts provide," Monte Alto ISD Superintendent Rashad Rana said.

The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the grant.