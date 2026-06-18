Monte Alto ISD awarded $200,000 grant to expand STEM programs
Monte Alto ISD received a $200,000 grant to expand STEM opportunities for students.
The district plans to use the money to buy new robotics equipment and VR headsets. The goal is to prepare students for the workforce.
"[They will] explore more STEM-related opportunities and then enhanced science and technology learning. They will be receiving the same type of education as the bigger school districts provide," Monte Alto ISD Superintendent Rashad Rana said.
The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the grant.
More News
News Video
-
19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his parents and grandmother in their...
-
Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning
-
Beloved KTEX DJ waits for second kidney transplant
-
Harlingen upgrading traffic signals across busy intersections
-
Weslaco waiting on approval of FEMA funds for upcoming drainage project
Sports Video
-
Three Tyler Junior College transfers bring experience and chemistry to UTRGV men's...
-
2026 RGV Baseball Sub-5A All-Star Game highlights
-
Jaylin Mata wins MVP as RGV East wins inaugural RGVSBCA All-Star Game
-
Houston Fan Fest Offers World Cup Experience With Art, Food and Watch...
-
UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers...