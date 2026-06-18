Harlingen upgrading traffic signals across busy intersections

Harlingen is upgrading traffic signals at 16 intersections across the city to reduce delays, ease congestion and improve safety for drivers.

The city is adding 360-degree cameras to detect cars at signal lights. The technology will adjust how long a light stays red or green based on traffic conditions.

Harlingen City Engineer Roberto Hernandez said the project will target intersections with a history of traffic congestion.

"It will be able to optimize flow so you don’t have to wait longer on the red,” Hernandez said. “It is going to keep the pattern or flow going where the green lights are so that efficiency is moved. This will be able to increase the safety components to make sure the red and the green are properly synchronized and move traffic north and south."

One of the intersections getting upgraded is at Ed Carey Drive and Haine Street near Highway 77.

Harlingen resident CJ Cecconi said that stretch of road can get hectic.

"The traffic there is a little bit hectic because of the hospitals and clinics there; I’ve seen a few accidents there," Cecconi said. "I am glad that the city of Harlingen is focusing on traffic. They do need to worry more about the roads."

The project costs $853,000 and is funded by Harlingen and the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. Work is set to begin next month with a target completion date in September.

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